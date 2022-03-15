SmartBear signs A/NZ distribution deal with Aquion

Richard Thomas (Aquion) Credit: Aquion

Software testing vendor SmartBear has signed a distribution agreement with Aquion for the Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) market.

As a result, Aquion will gain access to SmartBear’s software development and performance monitoring tools.

“Innovation continues to accelerate across businesses in every vertical across Australia and New Zealand,” said YS Lee, VP of SmartBear Asia Pacific.

“Aquion’s long history of delivering high business value to enterprises and the market-leading portfolio of SmartBear solutions are being brought together to enable even faster innovation to be delivered to customers throughout the Asia Pacific region.”

Founded in 2000, Sydney-based Aquion specialises in providing non-mainstream software solutions to the channel across the Asia Pacific region.

For Richard Thomas, chief operating officer at Aquion, the SmartBear deal provides a “great addition” to the distributor’s existing portfolio.

“We look forward to increasing the market in their core offerings around tools for application performance monitoring, software development and software testing,” he said.

“We are delighted to be partnering with SmartBear and we’re excited to support them in building their channel approach and maximise channel sales in A/NZ.”