SAP awards top A/NZ partners during 2021

Damien Bueno (SAP) Credit: SAP

SAP Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) has awarded its top-performing regional channel players at its Partner Excellence Awards for 2022 for their efforts over the last year.

According to the German ERP vendor, the awards recognise partners that achieve excellence in customer service, innovation, technology and services, as well as solution-specific areas.

Deloitte cleaned up by winning three awards, more than any other SAP partner this year – Cloud Sales Excellence, Partner Solution and Industry Cloud.

Meanwhile, Accenture, DXC and PwC won two awards apiece; Accenture won the RISE and Sustainability awards, DXC took home the Cloud Customer Engagement and Mid – Market awards and PwC scored the Partner Innovation and Customer Business Transformation awards – the latter of which was also won by Wipro.

Lagom, which is headquartered in Auckland, was awarded Rising Star and Eclips won Trail-Blazer.

EY took received the Social Impact award, MicroChannel, which has offices across Australia and in Auckland, New Zealand, won the SME (BYD and B1) award, while the Melbourne, Victoria-based Discovery Consulting won the Cloud Delivery Excellence award.



“I would like to congratulate all the winners of this year’s SAP ANZ Partner Excellence Awards,” said Damien Bueno, president and managing director of SAP A/NZ. “Our partners play a crucial role in the growth and the success of our customers.



“This has been especially evident this past year and it has been inspiring to see our ecosystem furthering the growth, success and transformation of Australian and New Zealand organisations during such a period of uncertainty and flux.

“The submissions received are testament to our partners’ drive, innovation and creativity and to the work they deliver everyday which is helping to impact the economy, transform and future-proof industries, lift up societies and sustain our environment.”

Earlier this month, SAP announced it had suspended all its business in Russia due to the nation's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.