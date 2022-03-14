Arcserve's Leo Lynch joins Check Point as A/NZ channel lead

Leo Lynch (Check Point) Credit: IDG

Arcserve Asia Pacific sales lead Leo Lynch has made a move into the cyber security space by joining Check Point as head of channels for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Lynch headed up sales and channels for the back-up and disaster recovery (DR) vendor for five years, starting with StorageCraft from 2017 to 2020 for A/NZ, and then the wider Asia Pacific region from 2020 to 2021, during which time StorageCraft merged with Arcserve.

Before that, he held channel and sales leadership roles at the likes of Huawei Technologies, IBM and EMC.

Sydney-based Lynch first joined the IT industry with HP, where he spent almost two decades in senior sales and marketing roles.

His appointment coincides with that of former Arrow A/NZ sales director John Marshall, who will now serve as Check Point's head of distribution.

According to Check Point, the appointments assert Check Point Software’s "commitment as a 100 per cent channel-led organisation".

The cyber security vendor recently appointed Mark Baker as New Zealand country manager and promoted Rodney Thorne from regional channels director to Australia country manager.

"This is an exciting time for Check Point as we bolster the commercial leadership team for the Australian and New Zealand region," Thorne said.

"We are doubling down in our commitment to bringing state-of-the-art cyber security solutions for the A/NZ market and reinforcing the role our partners play in our strategy. Both Leo and John are highly experienced in their fields, bringing years of vendor and partner strategy development and sales management skills to further expand our business locally.”

Check Point now has more than 120 employees in A/NZ and works with over 400 partners across the region.