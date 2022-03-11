AWS opens accelerators for A/NZ space and sustainability tech partners

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has opened up applications for its global start-up accelerator programs in the space and sustainability sectors for this year, with Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) partners able to join.



The 2022 AWS Space Accelerator program, now in its second year and in collaboration with AlchemistX, is a four-week virtual course for 10 partners focused on solutions for government and commercial space missions.

Meanwhile, the AWS Sustainable Cities Accelerator lasts six weeks, will be delivered virtually by venture firm Freshwater Advisors and market intelligence platform Public Spend Forum and targets mobility and transportation, with places open for 10 to 15 partners.

Both accelerators offer up to US$100,000 in AWS Activate credits as well as mentoring from experts in the accelerator’s relevant field.



Target areas for the Sustainable Cities Accelerator, according to the cloud giant, can include micro-mobility, last mile-delivery, urban parking and route optimisation, electronic vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and applications, internet of things (IoT) transportation and traffic solutions, or other solutions to promote sustainable transportation and mobility in urban settings.

Meanwhile, the Space Accelerator has no suggested target areas. Last year's program suggested themes like earth observation, electronics and robotics, spacecraft launch and delivery, spacecraft hardware and software, launch manufacturing and launch operations.

For both programs, submissions will be judged on, according to the cloud giant, “the innovative and unique nature of the project, the overall value the solution may bring to the industry, the creative application of AWS technology to solve problems and the team’s ability to deliver on an identified opportunity”.

Applications are open for both accelerators until 15 April.