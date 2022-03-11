Menu
Aussie Broadband revs up deal with Mitsubishi

Three-year network deal follows a trial period at Mitsubishi’s local headquarters in Adelaide.

Aaron O'Keefe (Aussie Broadband)

Aussie Broadband has won a three-year deal with Mitsubishi Motors Australia for Enterprise National Broadband Network (NBN) and on-net services to its corporate and regional locations.

The telco was chosen to provide the services, according to the vehicle vendor, after a successful trial at Mitsubishi’s national headquarters, situated at Adelaide Airport.

“Following a successful request for quote process, and based on the success of delivering that service, we were awarded the contract. The rest of the sites will be coming online over the next few months,” said Aussie Broadband general manager of sales Aaron O’Keefe.

Aussie Broadband is familiar with the Adelaide region, with it partnering up with data centre operator YourDC to roll out 112 kilometres of dark fibre across the South Australian capital city back in November 2021.

The telco was also selected due to its ability to understand the technical requirements and being able to provide “first class products and services”, Mitsubishi claimed.

“We’ve enjoyed working with the Aussie Broadband team on this program – and they’ve gone above and beyond to get things done,” said Mitsubishi Motors Australia general manager of digital strategy and services Damien Chicco.

“They’ve proven themselves to be a strong partner with high standards of service delivery, customer service and products. In particular, we’re really impressed by the Carbon portal, which gives us the flexibility to rapidly provision and scale down bandwidth across our services as needed.”

This deal with Mitsubishi comes months after Aussie Broadband announced its intentions to fork out at least $344 million for cloud, IT and telco services provider Over the Wire in December last year

The Federal Court approved the acquisition on 3 March and implementation is expected to take place next week.


Tags Aussie BroadbandMitsubishi Motors Australia

