Aussie partners shine at Tableau awards

Data specialists Billigence and MIP win at Asia Pacific awards.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Credit: Tableau

Two Australian partners have been recognised at Tableau's Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) Partner Awards for 2021. 

Sydney-based data analytics and business intelligence specialist Billigence scored the honour of Australia and New Zealand Partner of the Year. 

Meanwhile, Australia-wide analytics consultancy MIP won the Data for Good award, which is handed to the partner with the largest impact on the Tableau community. 

"Our partners help Tableau expand our footprint to serve more customers in the diverse region of Asia Pacific and Japan," said Ajay Advani, Tableau vice president of APJ partners.  

"They are based in our customers’ countries, speak the customers’ language and are able to provide local support to make customers successful. Partners are an incredibly important part of our mission to help everyone see and understand their data, which in turn helps them make better decisions”. 

“We are proud to honour the partners who have been instrumental in helping our customers build successful, data-driven organisations of their own.” 

Tableau has been part of Salesforce since 2019 following a US$15.7 billion all-stock acquisition.

Shortly after, the company unveiled a new global partner program, which aimed to streamline its set-up of reseller, technology, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and alliance partner tracks down to just reseller, technology and services. 

Tableau further refreshed the program last year, adding a performance-based criteria for partners in the countries they do business in instead of globally. It was hoped this element would enable customers to find a qualified, local partner more easily. 


Tags TableauBilligenceMIP

