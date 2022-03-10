Qlik honours first-rate APAC partners at regional awards

Acumen Consulting, Cast Solutions and Tech Mahindra lauded as some of APAC’s best Qlik partners over the last year.

Poornima Ramaswamy (Qlik) Credit: Qlik

US software vendor Qlik has honoured the top players within its channel ecosystem over the last year across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region at its Regional Partner Awards.

According to the vendor, the awards recognise those within the Qlik partner community for driving customer adoption of its multi-cloud platform.



Taking out Solution Provider of the Year in the region was the New Zealand-headquartered Acumen Consulting, which also has an office in Brisbane, while the Melbourne- and Sydney-based Cast Solutions won APAC Authorised Reseller of the Year.

Tech Mahindra, which has offices in the Australian capitals of Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney, took home the gong for APAC System Integrator Partner of the Year.

At the global level, System Integrator Partner of the Year went to Accenture, System Integrator Partner Innovation was won by PwC and Solution Provider Partner Innovation was handed to Inform GmbH.

“Over the past year partners readily embraced our cloud services program and championed our vision of active intelligence, helping customers across the globe unlock efficiencies, identify opportunities and transform through data and analytics with Qlik,” said Poornima Ramaswamy, EVP of global solutions and chief of staff to CEO at Qlik.

“As we navigated shifting market conditions over the last year together, the value of our partner ecosystem shined through and we’re thrilled to celebrate our mutual success.”

Last year in July, Qlik updated its partner program to offer more incentives to software-as-a-service and cloud partners.

At the time, it said it would aim to reward partners at every stage of a customer relationship, going beyond the traditional customer lifecycle and focusing on subscriptions, among other changes.