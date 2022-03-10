Menu
Freshworks launches new partner program

Freshworks launches new partner program

Comes with three tiers: preferred, authorised and registered

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Credit: Dreamstime

Customer engagement software vendor Freshworks has launched a new global partner program as it moves to expand its regional channel. 

The new program comes with three tiers – preferred, authorised and registered – and a new partner relationship management system. 

The launch comes as Freshworks appoints Hervé Danzelaud as VP of global channel and alliances to lead the growth of the company’s partner ecosystem. 

The software-as-a-service company is also offering partners free enablement and supporting certification alignment with sales, pre-sales and implementation. 

In addition, Freshworks said it will provide a new certification framework for systems integrators, plus dedicated in-region resources to preferred partners to grow joint business. 

"The enhanced Freshworks partner program builds on its industry-leading enablement, marketing and lead generation benefits to ensure that it is easier than ever to partner with Freshworks and add value to joint customers," the vendor said in a statement. 

Founded in India and headquartered in the United States, Freshworks provides a number of cloud-based offerings, including customer support product FreshDesk, messaging platform FreshChat and customer relationship management (CRM) software FreshSales. 

Today, Freshworks partner program is said to include 500 resellers in 50 countries. In Australia, the vendor has distributed through Synnex since 2020.

A/NZ head of channels and alliances Amr Farghali said he was now building his team and partnering with product specialists and industry experts.

Amr Farghali (Freshworks)Credit: Freshworks
Amr Farghali (Freshworks)

“Leveraging Freshworks' platform and Freshworks Marketplace integrations, our partners can create customised solutions that help local businesses communicate and engage with their customers," he said.


Tags FreshworksAmr Farghali

