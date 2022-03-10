Nice awards top A/NZ partners in 2021

Optus Enterprise achieves A/NZ partner of the year for fourth year in a row.

Darren Rushworth (Nice) Credit: Nice

Contact centre software vendor Nice has revealed the winners of its 2021 Australia and New Zealand partnership awards with Optus Enterprise scoring A/NZ partner of the year.

The awards recognise partner achievements in the adoption of its CXone platform.

Nice Asia Pacific president Darren Rushworth said the vendor depends on its partners to deliver its solutions to customers with Nice’s success directly related to partners’ achievements.

“The A/NZ market has seen rapid adoption of CXone, and NICE’s partners have helped accelerate this with their continued support,” he said.

“The accelerated adoption of cloud-based solutions and Nice’s continued growth in the industry has been fuelled by a number of factors and partners play a huge role in our success. Nice’s partners continue to go from strength to strength and are well-positioned to achieve even bigger success in 2022.”

The awards were presented to partners at a dinner at Quay Restaurant in Sydney. Partners were recognised for their demonstrated growth and development in the region.

A/NZ fastest growing partner of the year 2021 went to Generation-e while NTT Australia secured A/NZ systems integration partner of the year 2021.

CCNA picked up A/NZ business development partner of the year 2021 and Lake Corporation was awarded A/NZ implementation partner of the year.

A/NZ new logo partner went to RingCentral while LogMeIn secured A/NZ emerging partner of the year.

“Nice’s partners are critical to the success of the business. In 2022, Nice looks forward to continuing its support for its valued partners,” Rushworth said. “To accelerate growth in the industry over the next 12 months, NICE is committed to adding value to its Partner for Success program as well as providing ongoing certification programs for partners.”

In September 2020, Optus Business snagged a project using Nice inContact’s CXone for Ergon Energy Retail contact centre platform.

