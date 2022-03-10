Microsoft previews Edge Developer Tools for Visual Studio

One of the biggest trends the tech industry has witnessed in the past few years has been the rise of the recurring revenue, subscription-based model of service delivery. And there’s a reason why providers go this route: stickiness. The rush to a recurring revenue model has altered the landscape of the industry, with many of the world’s largest vendors building their business around a future based on the ‘as-a-service' philosophy, along with the dependable revenue return made possible by such a subscription model. The other upside to this model, which is being applied to a growing array of offerings such as cloud, software, services and even hardware, is that it keeps customers close, encouraging less churn and greater loyalty. Nowhere has this trend been so dominant and transformative as it has in the cloud arena, which has redefined how businesses around the world select and consume technology services. With recent research by analyst firm Forrester suggesting that over three-quarters of small- to medium-sized businesses today favour a cloud-first strategy when sourcing and deploying applications, the potential for technology service providers to make the most of new consumption models has swept down from the enterprise to include businesses of all sizes. Yet less than half of SMBs still run a large chunk of their workloads on-premises, according to Forrester’s research, making them an ideal candidate for migration and continuing business, thanks to newer consumption models that result in recurring revenue and ongoing engagement. This ARN virtual webinar, held in association with rhipe, will examine how the market is shifting to newer consumption models and why. It will also assess what this evolution means for partners of all kinds and uncover the areas of greatest growth and opportunity in the market. Leveraging the latest research and market data from leading analyst firm Tech Research Asia, an expert panel will focus its discussion on how partners can: · Build a sticky business underpinned by a model designed to support long-term customer relationships · Create and maintain a profitable and sustainable cloud practice, with a particular focus on the benefits of Azure · Undertake their own transformation to assist in the transformations of their customers · Identify and utilise the latest cutting-edge solutions and services to meet the market’s needs · Avoid client erosion and customer churn in the evolving market landscape · Make the most of the opportunity in the market now and into the future