QUT and Cisco strike $3M retail and logistics tech deal

Credit: Dreamstime

Queensland University of Technology (QUT) and Cisco have secured a $3 million partnership to encourage new technology developments in customer experiences and economic resilience in retail and logistics.

The partnership will fund a Chair in Trusted Retail and Logistics Innovation with the program commencing mid-year after a global search for a leading researcher focused on retail, supply chain, consumer behaviour and engagement, data privacy and cyber security.

QUT will also establish Innovation Central Brisbane – an on-campus innovation hub with state-of-the-art Cisco technology driving research and development from collaboration and prototyping to commercialisation.

Expressions of interest are currently open through the QUT Centre for Future Enterprise, with the technology industry invited to propose projects lasting three to six months.

Cisco vice president of Australia and New Zealand Ben Dawson said the partnership with QUT builds on Cisco’s ongoing commitment to innovation and research in Australia.

“The partnership with Cisco and QUT will create opportunities to further advance the transformation of retail and logistics industries through using digital technologies, research expertise and an open innovation ecosystem,” Dawson said.

Furthermore, Dawson said Cisco was expanding its investment in the National Industry Innovation Network (NIIN), focusing on accelerating the commercialisation of research.

“It will also advance Australia’s standing in developing ground-breaking research and innovation to solve significant industry challenges,” he said.

“The NIIN alliance is working on nationally significant projects, including securing critical infrastructure, connected education, net zero and sustainability, digital health and hybrid work, to realise digital opportunities that can benefit the whole country.

“The partnership will also provide opportunities for students to connect with industry experts and leading researchers to build, test proofs of concepts and rapid prototypes, developing their skills and experience to be job-ready.”

As part of the deal, QUT will also join NIIN, which is co-funded through Cisco’s $61 million investment in the Country Digital Acceleration program.