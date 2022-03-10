Menu
QUT and Cisco strike $3M retail and logistics tech deal

QUT and Cisco strike $3M retail and logistics tech deal

Tech industry invited to propose projects lasting three to six months.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Queensland University of Technology (QUT) and Cisco have secured a $3 million partnership to encourage new technology developments in customer experiences and economic resilience in retail and logistics. 

The partnership will fund a Chair in Trusted Retail and Logistics Innovation with the program commencing mid-year after a global search for a leading researcher focused on retail, supply chain, consumer behaviour and engagement, data privacy and cyber security. 

QUT will also establish Innovation Central Brisbane – an on-campus innovation hub with state-of-the-art Cisco technology driving research and development from collaboration and prototyping to commercialisation.

Expressions of interest are currently open through the QUT Centre for Future Enterprise, with the technology industry invited to propose projects lasting three to six months.

Cisco vice president of Australia and New Zealand Ben Dawson said the partnership with QUT builds on Cisco’s ongoing commitment to innovation and research in Australia.

“The partnership with Cisco and QUT will create opportunities to further advance the transformation of retail and logistics industries through using digital technologies, research expertise and an open innovation ecosystem,” Dawson said.

Furthermore, Dawson said Cisco was expanding its investment in the National Industry Innovation Network (NIIN), focusing on accelerating the commercialisation of research.

“It will also advance Australia’s standing in developing ground-breaking research and innovation to solve significant industry challenges,” he said.

“The NIIN alliance is working on nationally significant projects, including securing critical infrastructure, connected education, net zero and sustainability, digital health and hybrid work, to realise digital opportunities that can benefit the whole country.

“The partnership will also provide opportunities for students to connect with industry experts and leading researchers to build, test proofs of concepts and rapid prototypes, developing their skills and experience to be job-ready.”

As part of the deal, QUT will also join NIIN, which is co-funded through Cisco’s $61 million investment in the Country Digital Acceleration program.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags ciscoQueensland University of Technology

Events

Brand Post

Show Comments
 

Latest News

04:54PM
BluBiz Solutions outlines significant growth pipeline
04:27PM
QUT and Cisco strike $3M retail and logistics tech deal
03:36PM
Microsoft flags ‘important’ spoofing vulnerability security update
02:55PM
12 ways to slash your cloud costs
More News

ARN Events

20 Mar
EDGE 2022

Industry Events

15 Mar
How partners can firm up their security practices with application security.
16 Mar
Playing for keeps: How to build a sticky cloud services business that keeps cust...
20 May
ARN WIICTA 2022
View all events

Featured