Ingram Micro signs up Bitdefender to A/NZ cloud marketplace

Plans to offer its managed detection and response service for MSP partners.

Credit: Ingram Micro

Cyber security vendor Bitdefender has expanded its North American agreement with Ingram Micro to bring its solutions to Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) through the distributor’s cloud marketplace.



According to the Ingram Micro, the Bitdefender additions include unified endpoint protection and analytics, cloud security, advanced threats security, extended endpoint detection and response (XEDR) and built-in threat intelligence, among other solutions.

It also plans to offer its managed detection and response (MDR) service for managed service providers (MSP), which includes 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection and remediation, attack prevention and proactive threat hunting, all led by a team of security practitioners.

“Cyber security challenges, including ransomware and supply chain attacks for MSPs, continue to grow and it is vital that our channel partners and their end customers remain protected with the most up-to-date defensive solutions,” said Rod Lazarus, head of cyber security at Ingram Micro.

“Expanding the availability of Bitdefender solutions on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace empowers partners with a best-in-class cyber security solution so they can feel confident focusing on scaling their cloud businesses and growing revenue.”

The addition of Bitdefender’s products in its cloud marketplace comes a month after it completed a successful integration of Microsoft’s updated new commerce experience billing options into the platform.