BluBiz Solutions outlines significant growth pipeline

The Melbourne-based MSP is looking to hire across a number of roles as it ramps up its 2022 plans.

Amit Sethi (BluBiz Solutions) Credit: BluBiz

Melbourne-based ICT managed services provider (MSP) BluBiz Solutions has significant plans for 2022 as it marks its fifth year in business.

The MSP's managing director, Amit Sethi, said the business is continuously building its capabilities and expanding its team with a particular focus on networking and security, with an open headcount for solutions consultants, pre-sales consultants, business development and project managers.

Recently, the company hired a new marketing manager, Rachel Smith, to help boost its brand awareness and value proposition.

“These are new roles and it’s quite exciting as we expand on the back of our growing footprint,” Sethi said.

Managed services is the crown jewel of BluBiz’s ecosystem, which is made of three streams – network operations centre (NOC), security operations centre (SOC) and IT ops.

The MSP is also embarking on the process of achieving ISO 27001 certification by the end of April, which Sethi said will be a significant achievement for the organisation.

A key focus area for the company is also ongoing training and certifications as it aims to ramp up from Cisco Premier status to Advanced in networking and security. Similar goals are in mind for Fortinet Certified Engineers with NSE 4 accreditation along with Microsoft, Palo Alto and Telstra.

BluBiz’s client base spans health, education and the aged care sector, with plans to expand its footprint in retail and construction.

Some of its key clients including Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools (MACS) with 550 schools in Victoria, Catholic Network Australia (CNA) representing 1,200 schools nationally, Villa Maria Catholic Homes (VMCH) with 60 aged care sites in Victoria, Mercy Health, Cabrini, Australian Red Cross Blood Services (ARCBS), JG King Building Groups and Yakult.

The BluBiz journey started in February 2017 between Amit and Tarun Sethi.



“As history would attest, most stories of genuine business endeavours have humbler beginnings than anyone can ever imagine. Our story is no exception to this rule and we chose to take a plunge into the deep, wide and dynamic market of Information and Communication Technology,” the managing director said.

“With our experience of 15 years each in the ICT space serving enterprise customers, we knew that technology would transform our lives in a way never seen before. The key in all this would be thought leadership, authenticity, commitment to building trustworthy relationships and, above all, a laser-sharp focus on customer satisfaction.

“We genuinely believed that we could bring these traits to any relationship and we identified our value proposition around these gaps. This was coupled with multi-domain expertise that instilled confidence in our clients about our ability to assist them with a wide range of technologies and a vendor-agnostic approach.”