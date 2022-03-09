Aware Services rehomes Coca-Cola e-commerce platform to Salesforce

Paul Stewart (Aware Services) Credit: Aware Services

Salesforce and digital consultancy Aware Services has brought bottling giant Coca-Cola Europacific Partners' (CCEP) business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform over to Salesforce.



CCEP, which was formed out of the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and its 2021 acquisition of the Australia-based Coca-Cola Amatil, sought to move its myCCA platform over to Salesforce due to the company investing in the cloud software vendor’s solutions.

It previously used an unspecified platform from a different technology provider which had sales, service and logistics all utilising different systems.

It also had limited mobile capacity and was unable to use previous search patterns and lookalike customer buying patterns to make personalised product recommendations.

“We wanted to embark on a re-platforming project that was going to deliver additional value over and above just maintaining the core,” said Jane Lough, CCEP e-commerce team digital project manager.

“It was critical for us to embark on a customer-led design process, resulting in our platform meeting the needs of our end users rather than our end users fitting into our technology.”

After an 18-month process which ended in 2021, myCCA is now able to offer personalised product recommendations and has functionality with Android devices.

The consultancy also claims page load times have fallen by 27 per cent, order speed has increased and the number of products ordered from a product recommendation prompt has reached 3,000 per month.

“We could not be happier with the end product. It is the most robust platform and our customers absolutely love it. They’re seeing increased returns and the ROI [return on investment] for CCEP has been fantastic. So overall, the re-platforming project has been incredibly successful,” Lough added.

Paul Stewart, CEO of Aware Services, claimed that the replatforming was “one of the most significant e-commerce projects in A/NZ".

"Is it a testament to the team that we have built that Aware were chosen to deliver the project, which shows the deep maturity of our Salesforce and data and analytics practices. The team at CCEP and our partners Salesforce have also been instrumental in creating an environment for this project to succeed.”

In June last year, Aware Services appointed former Salesforce regional sales director Michael Sullivan to lead its expansion into the south of Australia.