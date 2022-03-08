Menu
NSW govt seeks MSP support for ServiceNow platform

NSW govt seeks MSP support for ServiceNow platform

Looking for help managing its three instances of the platform.

Credit: Photo 157948520 © Andreistanescu | Dreamstime.com

The NSW Department of Customer Service is seeking managed service providers (MSP) to support and maintain its existing ServiceNow platform.

According to a request for quote (RFQ) the state government is looking for assistance managing its three instances of the platform, which is used for production, user acceptance testing (UAT) and development. The agreement spans three years plus two one-year extensions.

The selected provider will need to help with ServiceNow’s out of the box functions, as well as handle upgrades, with all major releases for the ServiceNow platform to be implemented within two months of general availability, while minor updates, including patches and fixes, will be applied on an agreed schedule.

Support for the Now Mobile and Now Agent mobile applications is also included in the agreement.

The state government department is also looking for help with its MID Servers, as it is expected that the MSP will work with the relevant terms to create MID servers as required, with up to six additions per year.

In addition, MSPs will need to manage third-party ServiceNow integrations, which include SCCM Service Graph Connectors, as well as solutions from SolarWinds, Microsoft, SailPoint, Okta, Amazon, PagerDuty and Whispir.

Furthermore, partners will need be responsible for the Department’s ServiceNow components of application programming interfaces (API) integrations, covering those from DXC Connect, AWA / Cabrini, Insurance and Care NSW, AC3 and NTT.

In addition, any new solutions developed by the Department’s ServiceNow platform team or an external ServiceNow service provider will be up for negotiation to be included into the contract.

The RFQ is open until 28 March.

Last year, AC3 won a $39 million mega-deal with NSW’s Department of Customer Service to prepare it for its eventual transition to the cloud.


Tags Department of Customer Service

