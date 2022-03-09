Menu
Deloitte launches Sydney 'AppHaus' for SAP partners

Deloitte launches Sydney 'AppHaus' for SAP partners

Designed to "humanise business software and ensure that innovation gets into the hands of end users".

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Damien Bueno (SAP)

Damien Bueno (SAP)

Credit: SAP

Deloitte Australia has been tapped to launch SAP's global experience design centre 'AppHaus Network' in Sydney. 

The network brings the German ERP giant, Deloitte and its partners together with the lofty aim to "humanise business software and ensure that innovation gets into the hands of end users". 

According to Deloitte Australia, the goal of the network is to "put people at the centre of all engagements by applying SAP’s human-centered approach to innovation and leveraging the SAP Business Technology Platform". 

The global systems integrator claimed that AppHaus comes with creative spaces and innovation services that are available to users of SAP solutions in all regions. 

“We are thrilled to be joining the SAP AppHaus Network and excited about the opportunity to bring the business innovation and creativity of Deloitte together with the power of the SAP ecosystem to solve our clients’ most complex problems," said Deloitte Australia technology and innovation leader Steve Hallam. 

SAP Australia and New Zealand managing director Damien Bueno said Deloitte was important for its "global industry expertise, its knowledge of SAP solutions and its focus on the customer". 

“By working together, we will be able to help more Australian organisations innovate and grow in a way that really makes sense to their people and their customers and adds value to their business,” he said. 

SAP already operates an AppHaus in Melbourne, which it launched in 2019 in partnership with Bourne Digital.

Last year, SAP opened another AppHaus branch, this time in Auckland, New Zealand, which was in partnership with Datacom. It now has 16 AppHaus Network hubs in total.  


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags DeloitteAppHaus

Events

Brand Post

Show Comments
 

Latest News

04:19PM
How Cisco plans to bring XaaS to A/NZ
04:00PM
Cydarm secures $3M in second equity round
02:02PM
Aware Services rehomes Coca-Cola e-commerce platform to Salesforce
02:00PM
Meet the WIICTA winner: Dicker Data
More News

ARN Events

20 Mar
EDGE 2022

Industry Events

15 Mar
How partners can firm up their security practices with application security.
16 Mar
Playing for keeps: How to build a sticky cloud services business that keeps cust...
20 May
ARN WIICTA 2022
View all events

Featured