Deloitte launches Sydney 'AppHaus' for SAP partners

Deloitte Australia has been tapped to launch SAP's global experience design centre 'AppHaus Network' in Sydney.

The network brings the German ERP giant, Deloitte and its partners together with the lofty aim to "humanise business software and ensure that innovation gets into the hands of end users".

According to Deloitte Australia, the goal of the network is to "put people at the centre of all engagements by applying SAP’s human-centered approach to innovation and leveraging the SAP Business Technology Platform".

The global systems integrator claimed that AppHaus comes with creative spaces and innovation services that are available to users of SAP solutions in all regions.

“We are thrilled to be joining the SAP AppHaus Network and excited about the opportunity to bring the business innovation and creativity of Deloitte together with the power of the SAP ecosystem to solve our clients’ most complex problems," said Deloitte Australia technology and innovation leader Steve Hallam.

SAP Australia and New Zealand managing director Damien Bueno said Deloitte was important for its "global industry expertise, its knowledge of SAP solutions and its focus on the customer".

“By working together, we will be able to help more Australian organisations innovate and grow in a way that really makes sense to their people and their customers and adds value to their business,” he said.

SAP already operates an AppHaus in Melbourne, which it launched in 2019 in partnership with Bourne Digital.

Last year, SAP opened another AppHaus branch, this time in Auckland, New Zealand, which was in partnership with Datacom. It now has 16 AppHaus Network hubs in total.