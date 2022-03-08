Menu
DTA seeks print partners for new panel

DTA seeks print partners for new panel

Covers printers, scanners and multi-function devices.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has issued a new call for partners to join its Hardware Marketplace under a newly established category. 

The federal government’s procurement arm intends to form a new panel covering printers, scanners and multi-function devices and has opened it up for partners and suppliers to apply. 

Existing panelists of the whole-of-government Hardware Marketplace will need to apply to join the Printers, Scanners and Multifunction devices (MFDs) category. 

The opening up for partners follows the DTA's call for industry feedback on creating the panel at the end of last year.

"The DTA is seeking to establish an online catalogue of standardised (commodity) equipment to facilitate low volume, low value purchases with relatively stable specifications and pricing over the duration of a manufacturer's process cycle," the procurement body said in its statement of requirements. 

"While the DTA desires that models and specifications remain stable for periods of more than 12 months, it nonetheless recognises that the catalogue will need ongoing maintenance." 

Partners will have the option to offer professional services in relation to supply devices, although not as a standalone service, the DTA noted. 

The DTA's procurement of ICT related services has recently come under renewed scrutiny, with the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) seeking to assess its effectiveness.  

The new audit’s criteria, which is due to be tabled in September this year, will delve into whether the DTA has established a sound procurement framework, if procurements were conducted effectively and how it managed contracts.  

This audit follows a previous look into agency back in August 2020 after a review of IT panel arrangements showed it did not comply with all of the Commonwealth Procurement Rules (CPRs) — the basic rule set for all Commonwealth procurements. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Digital Transformation Agency (DTA)

Events

Brand Post

Show Comments
 

Latest News

09:26AM
DTA seeks print partners for new panel
Mar 07
Why workforce management faces a daunting post-COVID world
Mar 07
Facebook and Microsoft are the most impersonated brands in phishing
05:51PM
Singtel's NCS acquires The Dialog Group for $325M
More News

ARN Events

20 Mar
EDGE 2022

Industry Events

15 Mar
How partners can firm up their security practices with application security.
16 Mar
Playing for keeps: How to build a sticky cloud services business that keeps cust...
20 May
ARN WIICTA 2022
View all events

Featured