Google Cloud cuts Aussie support roles

Will impact technical solutions engineers in Australia, as well as in the United States and Switzerland.

Credit: Google Cloud

Google Cloud is preparing to axe multiple roles around the world, including Australia, according to a Business Insider report.

The US news outlet claimed the public cloud giant will slash technical engineer roles across Australia, the United States and Switzerland, although numbers have yet to be specified.

"As Google Cloud grows, we frequently evaluate our approach to providing the best service and support for our customers," a spokesperson told ARN. "The changes announced will ensure we have the right people, partners, and systems in place to meet our customers' needs now and into the future."

According to Business Insider, the world's third-largest public cloud provider plans to move the support unit across Google Cloud, its data analytics subsidiary Looker, productivity applications suite Workspace (formerly known as G Suite) and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

The report said affected staff have 60 days to find new positions in Google, and those unable to do so may be eligible for a severance package.

Google Cloud has been active in Australia since 2017, when Sydney became part of its Google Cloud Platform footprint.

Recently, the company launched a second zone for its bare metal service in Australia in a bid to help more partners and customers run specialised workloads.

The second zone is being hosted in Sydney, like its first, in a move that should particularly help Oracle partners run their databases in Google Cloud data centres.

The company also recently said farewell to its two most senior Asia Pacific cloud executives: Ash Willis, APJ channel chief, and Rhody Hill, A/NZ partner lead.

