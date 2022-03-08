Menu
Interactive appoints SoftwareOne MD Stuart Hogben as CTO

Comes as Interactive invests heavily in building its A/NZ cloud footprint.

Stuart Hogben (Interactive)

Cloud infrastructure provider Interactive has appointed SoftwareOne's Stuart Hogben as its new chief technology officer. 

Hogben has spent the past five years as managing director of SoftwareOne, where he led the business through growth in the Australia and New Zealand region, transforming the business from being a software licence reseller into a cloud services provider. 

His IT career also saw him hold posts at Fujitsu and DXC Connect. 

“With most businesses now reliant on digital technology to stay competitive, it’s an exciting time to move into the role of CTO at Interactive," Hogben said. 

"Cloud technology offers enormous potential to innovate business models and create new ways of working, however it needs to be carefully integrated with physical devices, networks, and on-premises solutions to form a true digital platform. 

"This is where I see Interactive playing a major role in helping customers with their digital transformation, blending cloud services capability with infrastructure maintenance, leaving no gaps for CIOs to have to plug.” 

Interactive, under public cloud lead Dan Cox, has made a number of in-roads into growing its cloud footprint across A/NZ over the last two years. 

Within its public cloud practice, the company has built a centre of excellence and launched a cloud academy to help customers learn about cloud and develop deep specialisation in DevOps or cyber security. 

On Hogben's addition to this growth, executive chairman Brendan Fleiter added: "We pride ourselves on delivering exceptional service to our customers every day. 

"Our standards are high, and our vision is to be our customers trusted technology partner. I’m delighted to welcome Stuart to Interactive. He is an outstanding addition to our team and his deep experience will play an important role in our customers’ success.” 


