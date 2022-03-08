Ingram Micro adds CT4 solutions to cloud marketplace

Australian service provider and software vendor eyes further expansion of its customer base.

Craig Adams (CT4) Credit: CT4

IT services provider and software vendor CT4 has launched its suite of data protection solutions on Ingram Micro's Cloud Marketplace.

The Brisbane-based Microsoft partner has spent years developing its own tools, including a data management product named Cirrus, which is built on Veeam technology.

The solution automates the protection of information generated by applications in the Microsoft 365 platform. The Cirrus solution is now available to resellers across Australia from the Ingram Micro Cloud platform.

"We’re seeing a dramatic increase in remote working in the COVID19 era, exacerbating the problems associated with malware and ransomware,” said Trent Gomersall, Ingram Micro Cloud director.

“With ever more sophisticated attack vectors used by those wishing to do harm to businesses, steal valuable IP, or demand money in exchange for unblocking access to critical apps, Australian businesses are looking for effective solutions which provide protection without interfering with getting work done.”

According to CT4, which itself was previously known as Canopy Tools, Cirrus is an online, "simple-to-set-up" tool designed to for use by non-technical staff in the Microsoft 365 ecosystem.

“Microsoft 365 is probably the most-used set of business tools in the world," CT4 CTO Dan Pearson said. "That means a lot of data is created and stored in these applications, including OneDrive and SharePoint – and protecting that data effectively means protecting your organisation from any loss, corruption, or compromise.”

CT4 is now eyeing further expansion of its reseller customer base across the United States, New Zealand, South East Asia and the UK, leveraging the partnership with Ingram Micro Cloud.

In October last year, CT4 acquired private cloud solutions provider NewBase Computer Services in an effort to gain new customers and boost its expansion across Asia Pacific and globally.

At the end of last year, the company finished a $12.5 million funding round to pursue its expansion strategy both in Australia and internationally.

CT4 CEO Craig Adams said the company is planning to move into the aged care and health sectors and claimed the completed funding round comes at a time where demand for software products that control and protect data was at a record high.