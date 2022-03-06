NinjaOne lays out hunt for A/NZ partners

Michael 'MJ' Robotham (NinjaOne) Credit: NinjaOne

Remote monitoring and management software-as-a-service vendor NinjaOne is looking for partners in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) as it sets up a physical presence in the region.



Previously named NinjaRMM, NinjaOne was founded in the US in 2013 and offers solutions for managed service providers and IT teams. Eight years later in 2021, the company hired Michael 'MJ' Robotham as director of sales for Asia Pacific (APAC) – its second employee in the region.

Now, the director has his eyes set on expanding NinjaOne’s presence in A/NZ, with plans to open up an office in Sydney and bolster its connections with partners and distributors in the region.

In fact, according to Robotham, the vendor signed its first distribution deal in A/NZ with Rhipe last month, followed by Bluechip Infotech.

But his goals don’t stop there, as the company is aiming to at least double its customers across both managed services providers (MSP), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors in the A/NZ region.

“I know we've got a massive task to acquire new partners...we are [committed] to bolster [our partner network] quite a bit," he told ARN.

"Looking at NinjaOne, we cover off a lot of different components on the IT operation side, which really relates to any different industry that's out there, whether it's healthcare or legal or government; we've been pretty successful in retail as well, too."

NinjaOne offers a partner program, which launched in late 2020 with the two tiers of Red Belt and Black Belt and offers co-branding, marketing materials and support, sales support, product demonstrations and educations, as well as help with demonstration environments and acquiring licences.

However, it isn’t a rigid structure and can be changed to fit the needs of the vendor’s partners.

“We're altering it as it goes. Every partner does have their own particular needs and we're always wanting to be able to work with our partners, just to make sure that we are making it not only easy to work with but also going out and trying to grow the business as much as we can,” Robotham said.

“So, whilst there might be a skeleton of what we're tasked to do, once we get engaged with a reseller, we're really just trying to work together to get the best outcome for everyone.”

It’s not only partners this software vendor is looking for, but more employees too, with the business counting more than 11 employees located across A/NZ and plans to double its headcount by the end of the calendar year.

“We’re hiring aggressively across sales, marketing and support to grow our footprint in Australia and New Zealand and these investments will really enable NinjaOne to scale,” Robotham said.

NinjaOne’s local plans follow the vendor’s current success in the Americas and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the director of sales claimed, and its move to target A/NZ is the culmination of all of its efforts seen locally and overseas.

“It's a fun and exciting time for Ninja right now, especially going into the A/NZ market,” Robotham said.

“The fact that we've seen so much success overseas, not only in the Americas and EMEA, to take a look at what they've done with that business to actually get it to where it is right now — I think APAC, and A/NZ more specifically, is definitely something that's just ready to explode.

“The product is super mature enough to really make an impact on people's lives. We're excited to just see what this growth looks like in a couple of years.”