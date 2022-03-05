Airservices eyes digital twin future

To help with network planning, increasing flexibility of operations and operating cost efficiencies.

Aviation safety management organisation Airservices Australia is on the hunt for information about creating a digital twin of its air traffic management network.



The organisation has released an RFI (request for information) seeking information about the feasibility of creating a digital twin of its ATM network to help with network planning, increasing flexibility of operations and operating cost efficiencies.



“The digital twin will be used to support decision making at a network level that is transparent to tactical decision making by air traffic controllers with a direct separation responsibility,” an RFI document listed on the government’s AusTender website noted.

Specifically, the planned project will include the digital twin itself, as well as delay management, task load management and dynamic sectorisation.

Airservices is a government-owned organisation that provides air navigation services and aviation rescue fire fighting services for the aviation industry, as well as being responsible for approximately 11 per cent of the world’s airspace across Australia and into the Asia Pacific region.

Its intended digital twin is also planned to be used by external users, such as airlines, airports and the Bureau of Meteorology.

The decision to utilise a digital twin comes down to the organisation wanting a more consistent and predictable experience with its ATM network.

“Decisions that affect the network today rely on the experience of the different humans in the loop, without adequate evidence-based decision support. This results in limited consistency and predictability of operations, which impacts airline business outcome and ultimately the travelling public,” the RFI document noted.

The next decade is expected to compound the current complexity, according to Airservices, with more data expected to be available to decision-makers, more tools predicted to be used to manage traffic, more runways and airports anticipated to be in use, as well more people predicted to take to the skies, such as drones and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

“To face this challenge, decision support using a digital twin is required to ensure the best collaborative decisions are being made,” the document added.

“More accurate data, based on more dynamic, integrated and comprehensive inputs, underpinned by collaborative processes and system interfaces, to ensure a common operational picture, will enable better operational planning and decision-making.”

The RFI is open until 18 March.

Airservices has previously sought out external help with its IT systems, with it releasing an RFI in 2017 for an IT security services overhaul.

