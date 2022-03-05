FirstWave cuts staff amid restructure

Danny Maher (FirstWave) Credit: Danny Maher

Cyber security outfit FirstWave Cloud Technology has axed its product management team in the latest round of its restructuring efforts.

The move follows its recent acquisition of Opmantek as the company continues to "optimise its organisational structure and materially reduce its costs base to achieve the financial synergies made possible by combining both companies".

In a statement to shareholders, FirstWave said the restructure includes the removal of its product management team and shifting the responsibility into the newly established digital marketing office.

The restructure also includes the appointment of San Francisco-based Craig Nelson (former Opmantek CEO) as its new head of global sales, providing a platform to identify and execute growth initiatives globally, particularly in North America.

These recent moves have led to total salary cost savings of about $5.5 million per annum for the combined business compared to the beginning of FY22.

“FirstWave remains focused on reducing our costs and growing our revenues,” FirstWave CEO Danny Maher said. “While it is never pleasant to farewell team members, we are committed to achieving the necessary cost reductions and the financial synergies made possible by our acquisition of Opmantek.

“The company now looks to the more pleasant objective of growing revenues while in parallel seeking further cost savings through the reduction of third-party operational expenses. I remain extremely pleased with how well the acquisition of Opmantek and targeted synergies are tracking to plan.”