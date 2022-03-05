Aussie IT jobs dip over February

Tasmania recorded the biggest increase out of all states and territories last month.

Credit: ID 35847511 © Zimmytws | Dreamstime

Job advertisements for the Australian ICT sector have dipped from last month’s jump with the industry showing a decline in listings during February, falling 0.6 per cent month-on-month.



This is according to job advertisement website SEEK's latest Employment Dashboard report, which is a turnaround from January’s growth of 7 per cent.

Despite the decline, the report noted that Tasmania was the state with the largest rise in IT job listings, reaching 14.1 per cent. February's figure is quite the reversal for the southern-most state, with it recording the largest decline out of all the states and territories in January — a fall of 9.2 per cent.

South Australia, NSW and Western Australia followed for February with increases of 4.6 per cent, 2.3 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Queensland recorded the largest drop in listings for the period, falling 4.8 per cent. This was followed by the NT, the ACT and Victoria, with declines of 4.5 per cent, 1.3 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively.

The ICT industry’s dip in job listings comes as overall job ads for the nation increased by 2.2 per cent, up from January’s increase of 4.9 per cent.

This was up by 35.8 per cent compared to this time last year, as well as an increase of 41.4 per cent compared to January 2019.

SEEK Australia and New Zealand managing director Kendra Banks said January was another record month for listings on the job advertisement website.

“With job ads continuing to rise to before-unseen levels, the applications per job ad declined by 2.4 per cent compared to the month prior,” she said.

“As international borders opened, the demand for talent in hospitality and tourism roles grew, increasing by 20.2 per cent across the country, notably in Tasmania and Victoria.”