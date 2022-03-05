ASG acquires Velrada in WA push

Dean Langenbach (ASG Group) Credit: ASG Group

ASG Group has acquired Perth-based Microsoft partner Velrada in a bid to extend its footprint in Western Australia.

The deal sees the subsidiary of Japan-based consulting and IT solutions group Nomura Research Institute (NRI) acquire 100 per cent of the shares in Velrada for an unknown sum, with the Microsoft partner retaining its workforce and brand post-acquisition.



ASG said that Velrada had shelved its own bid to list on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in favour of being acquired.

Through the acquisition, Velrada will have the opportunity for accelerated growth, global scale and alignment with its key customers, according to its CEO Robert Evans.



“It has been an incredible journey for Velrada and we are delighted with the outcome. We bootstrapped this company ourselves, and through hard work and innovation, have grown Velrada into one of the most valuable technology companies in Western Australia,” he said.

“With this partnership, Velrada will be well positioned to continue with its rapid expansion in Australia and overseas.”

Meanwhile, ASG CEO Dean Langenbach said the acquisition will allow the IT services group to increase its capacity for Microsoft technology delivery.

“Velrada is an incredible West Australian success story. It has leveraged its Microsoft partnership to facilitate the digital transformation of some of Australia’s biggest organisations including Sodexo, Downer, BHP, and Rio Tinto,” he said.

“Velrada’s acquisition allows us to boost our capacity for seamless delivery of Microsoft’s technology, and we are proud to be aligned with a company whose extensive West Australian foothold, and growing global footprint already includes major European customers and the UK government.”

The acquisition of Velrada comes months after ASG acquired Canberra-based design and service transformation consultancy Pragma Partners for an unspecified value in November 2021 in a move designed to bolster its public sector play.

It also follows some hefty contract wins, which include a $15 million contract with Western Australian government-owned gas and energy provider Synergy in October and a $5 million contract to overhaul the system of the federal government’s Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources’ National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) in June.

ASG also scored contracts on collaborative projects to divert the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for Main Roads Western Australia to the cloud alongside WithPrecision in September, as well partnering with Kinetic IT for a $500 million IT contract with the WA Department of Education in June.

Article updated at 2:27pm on 3 March to remove mention of ASG being a publicly listed company, as it was taken off the market in 2016 and has since been a privately owned company.