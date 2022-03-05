With eyes on western expansion, Sekuro promotes Noel Allnutt to MD

Executive appointments made in the form of Trent Jerome as first CFO and Jeff Sheard as sales director.

Noel Allnutt (Sekuro) Credit: Supplied

Australian cyber security company Sekuro has promoted Noel Allnutt to the role of managing director as CEO Robert McAdam steps back from overall leadership duties.

Allnutt, formerly the newly merged company's chief strategy officer, will now work alongside new executive hires of Trent Jerome as Sekuro's first CFO and Jeff Sheard as its sales director.



His promotion comes as the Sydney-based company plans to open a second office in Perth later this year to service customers on the west coast.

Sekuro formed from a merger of Privasec, Solista, CXO Security and Naviro last October with CXO boss McAdam initially taking on the overall leadership role as CEO. At the time, former Solista CEO Allnutt took on the role of sales and strategy leadership.



The security firm told ARN that McAdam has since change roles to become executive director of its emerging solutions divisions.

At the time, Sekuro had 90 staff and has now risen to 108. Now, with its plans to move westward, Sekuro said it is actively recruiting to fill 30 additional roles across the business.

The company has just signed up Athena Home Loans, IntelligenceBank and the University of Wollongong to its customer roster and has partnerships with CrowdStrike, PureStorage, Mimecast, Rubric and NetScope.

“It’s been an exciting first quarter for the Sekuro team," Allnutt said. "Since launching the brand we’ve seen continued double-digit revenue growth - surpassing our initial expectations, with a really strong trajectory for 2022. We’re seeing a lot of demand from organisations looking to think about cyber security in a new way.

"In welcoming Trent and Jeff, we make deeper inroads into strategic digital transformation programs for some of Australia’s most innovative organisations. Building out the executive team with such talented and experienced leaders is the strongest signal we can send that we’re prepared for accelerated growth for the year ahead and beyond.”

Sekuro also recently announced its plans to publicly list on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) during the current financial year.