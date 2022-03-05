Somerville hires Darren Elsby as national sales lead

Elsby will be tasked with growing and executing on its vision for infrastructure, cloud and security.

Craig Somerville Credit: ARN / Foundry

IT service provider Somerville has hired Darren Elsby as its new national sales manager.



Based in Melbourne, Elsby will be responsible for reinforcing the company’s overall sales and market momentum across the organisation’s cloud computing, security and network operations solutions in support of customer digital transformation.

Elsby joins Somerville with more than 20 years of sales, consulting and business development in the IT industry working for Ingram Micro, HPE and Computelec.

Darren Elsby

“This is an important time for Somerville as we increase our focus on addressing the demand by Australian businesses to deploy and reap the benefits of new IT services and solutions to derive long-term customer success," the company's CEO Craig Somerville said.

"Darren’s knowledge and experience is a significant asset that will greatly support the dynamic growth and success of Somerville."

In his newly created role, Elsby will help the company grow and execute on its vision for infrastructure, cloud and security at "this critical juncture in the IT industry where organisations of all sizes are embracing digital transformation, resulting in an explosion of new platforms, devices and approaches".

Last month, Somerville launched a $1.2 million national Cisco-based network upgrade to support its expanding customer base and cater to demanding connectivity requirements.



