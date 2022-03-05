Menu
Somerville hires Darren Elsby as national sales lead

Somerville hires Darren Elsby as national sales lead

Elsby will be tasked with growing and executing on its vision for infrastructure, cloud and security.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Craig Somerville

Craig Somerville

Credit: ARN / Foundry

IT service provider Somerville has hired Darren Elsby as its new national sales manager.  

Based in Melbourne, Elsby will be responsible for reinforcing the company’s overall sales and market momentum across the organisation’s cloud computing, security and network operations solutions in support of customer digital transformation. 

Elsby joins Somerville with more than 20 years of sales, consulting and business development in the IT industry working for Ingram Micro, HPE and Computelec. 

Darren Elsby
Darren Elsby

“This is an important time for Somerville as we increase our focus on addressing the demand by Australian businesses to deploy and reap the benefits of new IT services and solutions to derive long-term customer success," the company's CEO Craig Somerville said. 

"Darren’s knowledge and experience is a significant asset that will greatly support the dynamic growth and success of Somerville."  

In his newly created role, Elsby will help the company grow and execute on its vision for infrastructure, cloud and security at "this critical juncture in the IT industry where organisations of all sizes are embracing digital transformation, resulting in an explosion of new platforms, devices and approaches".  

Last month, Somerville launched a $1.2 million national Cisco-based network upgrade to support its expanding customer base and cater to demanding connectivity requirements. 



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Somerville Group

Events

Brand Post

Show Comments
 

Latest News

10:35AM
MSPs seek efficiency as compliance and security concerns rise
10:30AM
Airservices eyes digital twin future
10:18AM
KPMG's Renee DeLaine joins Dell A/NZ channel leadership
Mar 04
Splunk appoints Gary Steele as new CEO
More News

ARN Events

20 Mar
EDGE 2022

Industry Events

15 Mar
How partners can firm up their security practices with application security.
16 Mar
Playing for keeps: How to build a sticky cloud services business that keeps cust...
20 May
ARN WIICTA 2022
View all events

Featured