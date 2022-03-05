Menu
Data#3 appoints Graham Robinson as first CTO

Data#3 appoints Graham Robinson as first CTO

Promotes Robinson from role as Data#3 national Cisco practice manager.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Graham Robinson (Data#3)

Graham Robinson (Data#3)

Credit: Data#3

Data#3 has promoted its long-serving national Cisco practice manager Graham Robinson to the role of chief technology officer. 

Robinson has been with Data#3 since 2008 and has held the dual role of Cisco lead and group practice manager during the last seven years. 

His newly created role as CTO will be an extension of his group practice management, as well as giving him leadership over Data#3’s Solutions Group. 

“Data#3 is focused on helping customers to harness the power of people and technology for a better future," said the technology solutions provider's CEO and managing director, Laurence Baynham. 

"The appointment of Graham into the CTO role allows us to further leverage the increased pace of technological change to provide even better value to our customers. The creation of the CTO role reflects Data#3’s maturity, growth and customer-first approach." 

An IT professional with over 25 years’ industry experience, Robinson has also previously held roles with Commander Australia, Volante Systems and The Sommerville Group. 

“This isn’t just the next step in my own journey but reflects the evolution of Data#3 and it's amazing people – and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve already achieved together," Robinson said. "I love what I do and accepting the CTO position is an opportunity to leverage my passion further. 

“Technology isn't about products or datasheets, it’s about using a set of mind-blowing tools to solve real world problems; whether it’s for the person at the desk next to you, or someone on the other side of world. With the exponential technologies converging around us, there’s never been a more exciting time to be in tech.” 

Data#3 has continuously shone at Cisco's annual partner awards, both regionally and globally.  

Last year, Robinson spoke to ARN about how the vendor's most recent partner program upgrade could be one of the biggest partner opportunities in recent history. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Data#3Graham Robinson

Events

Brand Post

Show Comments
 

Latest News

10:35AM
MSPs seek efficiency as compliance and security concerns rise
10:30AM
Airservices eyes digital twin future
10:18AM
KPMG's Renee DeLaine joins Dell A/NZ channel leadership
06:15AM
Splunk appoints Gary Steele as new CEO
More News

ARN Events

20 Mar
EDGE 2022

Industry Events

15 Mar
How partners can firm up their security practices with application security.
16 Mar
Playing for keeps: How to build a sticky cloud services business that keeps cust...
20 May
ARN WIICTA 2022
View all events

Featured