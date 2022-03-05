Data#3 appoints Graham Robinson as first CTO

Graham Robinson (Data#3) Credit: Data#3

Data#3 has promoted its long-serving national Cisco practice manager Graham Robinson to the role of chief technology officer.

Robinson has been with Data#3 since 2008 and has held the dual role of Cisco lead and group practice manager during the last seven years.

His newly created role as CTO will be an extension of his group practice management, as well as giving him leadership over Data#3’s Solutions Group.

“Data#3 is focused on helping customers to harness the power of people and technology for a better future," said the technology solutions provider's CEO and managing director, Laurence Baynham.

"The appointment of Graham into the CTO role allows us to further leverage the increased pace of technological change to provide even better value to our customers. The creation of the CTO role reflects Data#3’s maturity, growth and customer-first approach."

An IT professional with over 25 years’ industry experience, Robinson has also previously held roles with Commander Australia, Volante Systems and The Sommerville Group.

“This isn’t just the next step in my own journey but reflects the evolution of Data#3 and it's amazing people – and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve already achieved together," Robinson said. "I love what I do and accepting the CTO position is an opportunity to leverage my passion further.

“Technology isn't about products or datasheets, it’s about using a set of mind-blowing tools to solve real world problems; whether it’s for the person at the desk next to you, or someone on the other side of world. With the exponential technologies converging around us, there’s never been a more exciting time to be in tech.”

Data#3 has continuously shone at Cisco's annual partner awards, both regionally and globally.

