TCS wins Western Power software overhaul gig

Selected as the primary systems integrator across multiple environments including asset management and network operations.

Credit: Dreamstime

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has won a multi-year digital transformation contract with energy giant Western Power.

TCS was picked to be the primary systems integrator across multiple environments for the Western Australian state government-owned corporation.

The Indian-headquartered integrator will primarily be tasked with digitally transforming Western Power's software set-up across asset management and network operations.

TCS will also serve as the secondary systems integrator for asset operations, finance, and the corporate domain.

The company will also work with Western Power on the WA and Federal government’s flagship Distributed Energy Resources Program virtual power plant pilot – Project Symphony.

The two-year pilot aims to aggregate a network of solar-powered homes that collectively generate and store energy.

“The evolution and bold ambitions of Western Power coupled with our philosophy of active collaboration means together we are building a new approach to reimagine, speed-up and deliver critical infrastructure capabilities to WA,” said Vikram Singh, country head of TCS Australia and New Zealand.

“Our strong local partner network, expertise in cutting-edge technologies, investments in research and innovation, and deep domain knowledge of the utilities sector, make us a preferred growth and transformation partner to forward thinking utility companies in Australia.”

Western Power's head of ICT, Tracy Deveugle-Frink, said TCS was selected because of its "domain knowledge in the utility and engineering sectors".

"They have a growing establishment in the Western Australian corporate landscape and are well positioned to partner with us as we deliver on our corporate objectives," she said.

TCS has also previously won contracts with Australian energy giants such as AGL as part of the latter's efforts to deliver a cloud transformation program.

It has also worked with the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), testing an Azure-based big data Metering Data Management solution.