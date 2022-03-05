Mantel Group answers device solutions need with Itty Bitty Apps buy

Itty Bitty Apps bills itself as one of the most experienced mobile consulting and product development companies in Australia.

Con Mouzouris (Mantel Group) Credit: Mantel Group

Technology and design consultancy Mantel Group has added yet another brand to its growing services portfolio, acquiring Melbourne-based mobile app development specialist Itty Bitty Apps.



Founded in 2009, Itty Bitty Apps bills itself as one of the most experienced mobile consulting and product development companies in Australia.



Dedicated to native mobile apps, the company has worked with brands such as SEEK, Sensis, AGL and ANZ to bring mobile applications to market using agile development practices.



The deal represents Mantel Group’s eighth brand, with Itty Bitty Apps joining the likes of DigIO, Eliiza, CMD Solutions, Kasna, Pretzel Lab, Azenix and Cuusoo in the group’s grab-bag of service providers.



It is thought that Itty Bitty Apps will be able to work in combination with DigIO, a full technology stack consultancy, and Pretzel lab, the group’s design consultancy.

Itty Bitty Apps is already familiar with some of Mantel Group’s existing clients, it is claimed, having worked on similar projects with strong alignment on delivery. Moreover, the company’s specialisation is said to align with the ‘house of brands’ strategy Mantel Group has adopted.



Under this ‘house of brands’ strategy, each Mantel Group brand is focused on delivering specific client needs, complementing each other throughout the various stages of digital transformation.

“Mobile and bespoke device solutions that require great user experience are a key part of our client, and future client requirements,” said Con Mouzouris, Mantel Group CEO. “With Itty Bitty Apps, we further advance our position in having a specialised solution, unlocking great digital experiences for our clients and their customers.

“With the excellent talent we are adding from Itty Bitty Apps, we will be able to continue to offer our clients best in breed solutions, whilst advancing into new technology areas,” he added.

It is understood that, with Itty Bitty Apps on board, Mantel Group also adds to its developer tooling portfolio with Reveal, a first of its kind tool used by thousands of developers around the world to make app development easier. Reveal, which is made by Itty Bitty Apps, is used by Dropbox, Twitter, Tinder, Microsoft and Google, the company claims.



For Itty Bitty Apps CEO Sean Woodhouse, it is hoped the move will result in a greater presence for the company in the local market.



“Today marks an exciting new chapter for Itty Bitty Apps,” Woodhouse said. “With Mantel Group behind us and complementary brands to work alongside, I'm looking forward to growing the team and having an even bigger impact in the Australian market.

“Just as important, we are also excited to be joining an organisation that was named as 2021's Best Workplace and reflects the values we have established at Itty Bitty Apps over the past 13 years,” he added.



In January, Mantel Group company Eliiza moved to build out a new data and analytics division on both sides of the Tasman, under the leadership of former Quantium and Oliver Wyman executive Emma Bromet.

In her role heading up the new division, Bromet is supported by 16 recent hires, with plans to almost double the team’s size by the end of the financial year in response to growing demand for data strategy experts.

In November last year, Mantel Group expanded beyond the country's east coast, opening an office in Perth.

At the time, Mantel Group had seven team members in the state market, along with a central office space for collaboration.

This was expected to change as the company embarked on its ambition to hire 200 staff nationally in the coming 12 months.

