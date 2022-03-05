Canon A/NZ leadership changes hands

Kotaro Fukushima (Canon Oceania) Credit: Canon

Canon Oceania has appointed Kotaro Fukushima to lead the Australia and New Zealand region as the camera and printing vendor's managing director.

Fukushima replaces Akira (Dave) Yoshida officially from 1 April, the latter of whom returns to Canon's headquarters in Japan in a senior role within the digital printing group.

Fukushima is currently a senior executive with Canon, having worked across Canon corporate affairs and communications division, as well as its special events arm.

He has also held leadership roles in Japan, four years with Canon USA and most recently led the vendor’s presence at the Tokyo Olympics and Rugby World Cup.

“Having witnessed the strength of the Canon Oceania team through my roles at Canon in Japan, I’m excited to join the team locally,” said Fukushima.

“Leading the Oceania group will be rewarding and challenging – and I look forward to working with the many talented people in this region to continue the excellent work set by Dave Yoshida to achieve our vision for the business."

Last year, Canon inked an A/NZ deal to roll out an "advanced widget" from omnichannel commerce provider Hatch to connect online customers with local retailers.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Canon Australia appointed Masayuki ‘Mike’ Murase, a veteran of three decades with the company, as its senior director for Business Information Solutions (BIS).

The role saw Murase responsible for the company’s overall leadership and engagement with Canon's channel partners in the local market.