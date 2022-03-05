Sydney Opera House turns to channel to ramp up cyber security prowess

Credit: Photo 28411108 © Hel080808 | Dreamstime.com

The Sydney Opera House is looking to the channel to ramp up its cyber security prowess as it seeks out suppliers to help with a phishing awareness campaign and training, Windows patch management and endpoint security.



According to a Request For Tender (RFT), the solutions for the iconic entertainment venue need to cover about 1,100 users and 1,300 devices, with the latter split across at least 700 workstations and laptops, as well as 300 Windows servers and other operating systems.

Currently, Sydney Opera House uses Windows 10 Office 2016 on its workstations and Microsoft Windows server 2016 and 2019 for its Windows environment.

Each individual project is expected to take a minimum of three years and have two one year extensions available.

RFT documents outline that the intended phishing awareness campaign will focus on emails and will include how to deal with phishing attempts, as well as incorporate a “phishing alert” button into Microsoft Outlook for staff to report any suspicious emails.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Opera House intends for remote patch management to be enabled across a range of devices and to have functionality across Microsoft, macOS X and Linux operating systems, Amazon Web Services (AWS), other cloud platforms and third-party applications.

As for the endpoint security services, the Sydney Opera House trust is looking for multiple device support, USB device access control and monitoring, desk encryption and offline support and forensics.

It is also looking for protection from attacks such was malware, botnets, exploits and peer to peer applications, among other attack types.

The upgrade comes as the Sydney Opera House’s renewal efforts, which started during its 40th anniversary back in October 2013. Part of this includes a Microsoft Office 365 build, which is expected to reach full production by October 2022.

The RFT is open until 25 March, with the phishing awareness campaign and training expected to kick off from 1 May, the Windows patch management contract to start from 1 June and the endpoint security project to begin from 27 October.

This is the latest callout for cyber security assistance by the Sydney Opera House, with it previously looking to the channel back in 2019 to implement significant upgrades to its security systems and capabilities.