Tenable picks Westcon-Comstor as sole distributor for Australia

Following an evaluation of its future growth strategy, cyber security vendor Tenable has selected Westcon-Comstor as its sole distributor in Australia.

Tenable previously had a relationship with Arrow Electronics in A/NZ.

Effective from 1 April, Westcon-Comstor has already started on-boarding partners and will distribute Tenable’s Cyber Exposure solutions, which help organisations uncover weaknesses across their entire attack surface and proactively manage their cyber exposure.

The Tenable Cyber Exposure platform provides organisations with the breadth of visibility into cyber risk across IT, cloud, internet of things (IoT), active directory and operational technology environments and the depth of analytics to measure and communicate cyber risk in business terms to make better strategic decisions.

“As a specialist distributor, we are building a dedicated Tenable team across technical, pre-sales specialists and business development to service the Tenable channel, enabling the channel to thrive,” Westcon-Comstor Australia managing director Phil Cameron said.

“We will utilise our technical expertise, value-added services, operational strength and specialist capabilities to support Tenable’s channel partners.”

The appointment follows an already established working relationship with Tenable in Asia and New Zealand.

Tenable A/NZ country manager Scott McKinnel said the partnership was a result of evaluating its future growth and go-to-market requirements.

“I look forward to this new chapter in developing Tenable’s channel eco-system,” McKinnel said.