Telstra partners with Ericsson and Microsoft for 5G edge compute trials

Credit: 95974122 © Tktktk | Dreamstime.com

Telstra has kicked off customer trials for a 5G compute solution aimed at enterprises that combines its tech with services from Ericsson and Microsoft.

The solution offers “fast and resilient connectivity, with greater availability and throughput”, combining Telstra’s 5G network and fixed connectivity with Ericsson’s Service Orchestration Cradlepoint 5G connectivity device and Microsoft's Azure Stack Edge for edge compute and SD-WAN, which is then enabled by automation and service orchestration.



The solution is available through the telco's managed services arm, Telstra Purple, with Telstra claiming it is the first time such a service has been made available in Australia.



Telstra also said it is “ideal for enhanced application performance” and can help customer implement cloud-first, internet of things (IoT) enablement and advanced analytics strategies.

“Our global collaboration now extends to our enterprise customers, and we are applying a real focus on the use of these advanced technologies to solve customer and industry operational problems,” said Nikos Katinakis, group executive for network and IT at Telstra.

“These ground-breaking results are being achieved as we develop a combined, automated solution framework for the future. We are making our network smarter, more resilient and automated, while leveraging the benefits and scale of new and advanced 5G network and cloud architectures.”

The service is currently being used by construction company FKG Group, giving its employees the capability to collaborate and make decisions across multiple worksites.

It also allows the company to use artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and augmented reality (AR) to provide data-driven insights.

The launch of Telstra’s 5G edge compute service comes less than a week after Telstra Purple launched a a service to help customers understand and adapt to upcoming legislative changes to critical infrastructure security.