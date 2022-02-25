A1 Technologies sets down digital roadmap for The Shepherd Centre

Credit: Dreamstime

Managed service provider A1 Technologies has laid down a two-year digital transformation roadmap for children's charity The Shepherd Centre.

The not-for-profit, which provides specialist support for deaf children, tapped A1 to complete an eight-week consulting and advisory project to set it on a path for growth and global expansion.

A1 was specifically required to conceive a plan to consolidate the Shepherd Centre's disparate finance, fundraising and clinician services into an easily integrated system.

CTO Clinton Shiels, who spearheaded the project, told ARN that The Shepherd Centre was using a range of home-built and third-party technology, none of which were integrated with each other.

"We wanted to understand what the organisation was trying to do: for example, they were looking to deliver new revenue streams, build an online platform and use it to help them grow by 300 per cent," he explained. "Their goal is to expand internationally so they can continue to deliver their hearing management and support systems and provide better tools to support the children."

"They want to be able to deliver tools to help children learn at the same rate as children who are not hearing impaired. It's a big mountain for them to climb."

The Shepherd Centre's practice or clinician service, which manages children's hearing screening and cochlear implants, had so many systems and manual processes that the charity was losing 90 days of productivity.

Meanwhile, its fundraising system, The Shepherd Centre's main revenue supply, was not integrated with its finance system.

"All these were manual processes that meant it was time-consuming to do the billing each month," Shiels said. "We proposed Dynamics 356 to bring all those capabilities together and to be able to create a steady state platform to help them achieve those growth targets they were looking for."

Following the consultancy period, The Shepherd Centre is now seeking a Dynamics 365 specialist to implement the technology recommended by A1 and has hired an IT director to help manage this internally.

In addition, the Sydney-based firm set down a clear business and technology vision for the next four years that will help The Shepherd Centre prioritise objectives and allocate resources effectively, as well as help it scale its Hearhub platform.

Prior to the digital transformation consulting phase, A1 also supplied one of its own Azure DevOps engineers to develop the Shepherd Centre's online learning platform and provided a "mini-advisory" specifically on transforming its payment system.

Perhaps, most importantly for Shiels, A1 sought to encourage a wider cultural change at The Shepherd Centre to ensure all staff were on board for the transformation process.

"If you're taking that many systems out, it has a lot of change on the staff so you need to make sure staff are well informed and there's a big cultural shift. The Shepherd Centre recognised that," he said.

Credit: A1 Technologies A1 Technologies' Rob Rattray.

A1 CEO Rob Rattray added that the not-for-profit has now become the company's largest customer segment "by design".

"We love helping good people do good things, and The Shepherd Centre embodies this to its core," he said. "Passionate, intelligent, and dedicated people trying to make a positive impact in other people's lives. We look forward to working with The Shepherd Centre for many years to come."