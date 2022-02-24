Silverfern IT launches security operations centre

Liong Eng (Silverfern IT) Credit: Silverfern IT

Perth-based Silverfern IT has launched its security operations centre (SOC) based on IBM security technologies.

The service will proactively monitor for cyber threats using artificial intelligence based on IBM QRadar Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and QRadar Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) software solution components.

When a cyber threat is identified, appropriate responses specific to the client’s environment are triggered to combat the attack.

“2022 is going to be a big year for us in managed cyber security services in the WA marketplace,” Silverfern IT owner Liong Eng told ARN. “In the past three and a half years we have significantly invested in the IBM security product suite. The whole idea is to provide managed security services to small-to-medium sized customers where they wouldn’t be able to invest in a world-class security solution from IBM otherwise.”

First clients are already on board with plans to expand the service to additional businesses in the coming months.

Eng said the challenges small organisations were facing in the security market, as the number of cyber threats continues to escalate, prompted the investment in the SOC.

“As we all know, when the pandemic started a lot of people started working from home and companies need to offer a more secure and remote working environment," he said. "Due to this, there’s been an increase in cyber threats and incidents, and importantly the challenge for organisations is to find the right security resources within the organisations to look after the tools they’ve purchased.”

Silverfern IT, which began its operations in Perth in 1991, is an IBM Security Gold partner and has added a new director to the company, Michael Eng, who has spent the past eight years working for EY and Capgemini.

“Michael will be playing a very important role in my growth strategy in the next 24 months,” Liong Eng said.

Silverfern has been navigating skills shortages in WA by focusing on talent retention. Indeed, many Silverfern employees have been with the organisation for more than eight years.

“We are fortunate and have the right resources to kick start these SOC services in WA,” Eng said. “In a way the WA lockdown and lack of skilled resources has opened up an opportunity for us with the SOC and I’m very optimistic and confident with what we’re offering in the market.

“To operate a good SOC, you need to have a good product that you can rely on. When you start talking about using the right tools to establish a good SOC, it’s so key and important.”

According to the latest IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, Asia Pacific was the most-attacked geography worldwide in 2021, with Japan, Australia and India becoming the top three attacked countries in the region.

Finance and insurance stood out as the most frequently attacked sectors in Australia, representing 44 per cent of attacks with vulnerability exploitation to gain access to servers being a common technique threat actors used in Australia in 2021 along with phishing attacks.