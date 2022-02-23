ExtraHop names Rohan Langdon as first A/NZ lead

Rohan Langdon (ExtraHop) Credit: Supplied

Network detection and response solutions vendor ExtraHop has appointed Rohan Langdon as its first country manager for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Langdon joins the vendor from Forescout Technologies, where he served as A/NZ country manager for the past two years. In that period, he restructured the company’s go-to-market strategy and expanded its channel presence on the ground.

During his two-decade-plus career, Langdon has worked for the likes of McAfee, Salesforce, Intel and EMC, during when he was responsible for managing regional teams and working with channel partners.

“I am delighted to join ExtraHop at this pivotal juncture in the IT security industry where organisations of all sizes are embracing digital transformation with a resulting proliferation of new platforms," he said.

"At the same time they increasingly need to manage an ever-increasing attack surface, comply with local regulation and stay ahead of the ongoing cyber security threats posed by today’s attackers."

US-based ExtraHop has steadily been growing its local presence in A/NZ for a number of years now with it working with local distributors Orca Tech and Nextgen.

It hired Keith Symons to lead sales across Australia in March last year and then recently bolstered its channel muscle with the appointment of Sophos’ Tanya Hovagimian as its first channel manager for A/NZ.

Last year, ExtraHop was acquired by a collective of Bain Capital Private Equity and Crosspoint Capital Partners for US$900 million.

Now, according to Marc Andrews, ExtraHop's international sales leader, the Asia Pacific and A/NZ markets are now taking on an "increased significance" for the vendor's overall business.

“Rohan is a dynamic leader with deep knowledge of the A/NZ market and is highly experienced in creating and implementing market-leading sales strategies,” he said. "We are confident that Australia and New Zealand will quickly emerge as one of our primary growth engines under Rohan’s leadership.”