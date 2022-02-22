Jamie Humphrey returns to Dell as A/NZ regional director

Jamie Humphrey (Dell Technologies) Credit: Nutanix

Former Rubrik Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) lead Jamie Humphrey has moved to Dell Technologies to take on the role of A/NZ regional director.

Based in Melbourne, Humphrey will be responsible for leading Dell's storage specialty sales team as well as taking charge of its hyperconverged infrastructure portfolio, cloud and software-defined architectures.

The appointment marks Humphrey's return to Dell after seven years. He previously spent more than a decade with the vendor, holding a variety of roles including general manager for storage and data management.

After leaving in 2015, Humphrey joined DataCore Software and then spent three years with Nutanix serving as its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) alliances leader and then managing director for A/NZ.

In March 2020, he was appointed as A/NZ country manager for data control vendor Rubrik.

Speaking to ARN about the move, Humphrey said: "Dell Technologies’ winning culture, combined with a people first mantra from the A/NZ leadership team that sets each team member, partner and customer up for success, played a major role in my decision to take up this great opportunity.”

Dell's investment in its local storage capabilities comes as Australia forecasts double-digit server and storage growth of 11.3 per cent during the months ahead.

Indeed, Shant Soghomonian, senior director and general manager of channel sales across A/NZ at Dell, told ARN last year that the vendor is heavily focused on "winning the data centre".

"The market is coming back from a difficult year of paused projects in the data centre space, caused by the initial shock of the pandemic," he said at the time. "Customers had to figure out how to facilitate remote working and learning which naturally became the priority."