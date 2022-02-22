Zonos opens first international office in Queensland

Credit: Dreamstime

US-based commerce software-as-a-service provider Zonos has opened its first international office in Gold Coast, Queensland, and has appointed Travis Robinson as its Asia Pacific (APAC) general manager.

Robinson has worked with Zonos for more than seven years, most recently as vice president of engineering based at its US headquarters, and was previously the vice president of customer success.

Zonos software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions provide online retailers, marketplaces, logistics providers, trade organisations and online marketplaces tools and services to sell and scale globally.

The company expects the need for accurate cross-border duty and tax calculations, value-added tax (VAT) compliance and Harmonized Code (HS) code classification will continue to grow, particularly in APAC.

“Expanding to Australia is the next step towards executing our mission to create trust and transparency in global trade,” Zonos CEO Clint Reid said.

The vendor received assistance from Trade and Investment Queensland and said it chose to open its first international office on the Gold Coast rather than in a larger Australian metropolitan city because it mirrors the company culture of supporting work-life balance.

“The level of talent that we have been able to access locally is exceptional and I’m excited at the potential our new team has to both better support our current customer base as well as expand throughout Australia and the rest of the APAC region,” Robinson said.

Although it does not have a formalised partner program, Zonos frequently works with channel partners, consultants, developers and system integrators.

The company told ARN that its modus operandi is to tailor relationships depending on how the partner wishes to operate and what it brings to the table.

