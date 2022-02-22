Aussie IT jobs bounce back from December slump

Victoria recorded the biggest increase out of all states and territories last month.

Credit: Supplied

Job advertisements for the Australian ICT sector have jumped back from last month’s slump with the industry showing a rise in listings during January, increasing 7 per cent month-on-month.



According to job advertisement website SEEK's latest report, this marks a significant turnaround from December’s decline of 6.8 per cent.

At a geographic level, theEmployment Dashboard report noted that Victoria recorded the largest state rise in IT job listings, hitting 10 per cent.

South Australia, NSW and Queensland followed with increases of 5.9 per cent, 5.6 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Tasmania recorded the largest drop, falling 9.2 per cent. This was followed by the NT, the ACT and Western Australia, with declines of 6.6 per cent, 3 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively.

On a role-by-role basis, the most in-demand positions were developers and programmers, with listings for the roles growing by 6 per cent compared to last month. This was followed by business and system analysts with 3 per cent growth and software engineers with 8 per cent growth.



Compared to the same period last year however, job ad growth for business and system analysts was up 48 per cent, software engineer listings increased 45 per cent and developer and programmer ads rose 28 per cent.

The ICT industry’s bounce back in job listings comes as overall job ads for the nation also increased by 4.9 per cent, up from December’s decrease of 3.2 per cent.

This was also up by 39.6 per cent compared to this time last year, as well as an increase of 36.6 per cent compared to December 2019.

SEEK Australia and New Zealand managing director Kendra Banks heralded the results as “the great job boom”, with overall figures being the highest the job advertisement site has seen in 25 years.

“There were increases to job ads across the board, as all states and territories experienced month-on-month and year-on-year growth and Western Australia, Queensland and Tasmania all recorded the highest number of job ads in SEEK’s history,” she said.

“Despite applications per job ad rising by 5.7 per cent and visits on site remaining high, the total number of applications are still low. The unemployment rate, announced as being at a13-year low by the ABS last month, is evidence of the small pool from which hirers are trying to engage new talent.”