NextDC to construct $100M Adelaide data centre

To be located at 211 Pirie Street in the city’s CBD.

David Dzienciol (NextDC) Credit: NextDC

NextDC is to construct a $100 million data centre in Adelaide, claiming it will be a “first of its kind” for the state.



The data centre operator purchased the land for the site at 211 Pirie Street in the city’s CBD, with the future 10 MW facility, named A1.

According to NextDC, the facility is set to be certified to Uptime Institute Tier IV standards and will have completely fault tolerant capabilities and an industry only 100 per cent up-time guarantee.

NextDC chief customer officer and chief commercial officer David Dzienciol claimed the data centre will be “a first of its kind for South Australia”.

“For years we’ve been asked by our customers and partners when we were coming to Adelaide. It was never a question of ‘if’ but ‘when’,” he said in a blog post.

The facility will also be home to an entrepreneur and innovation centre (EIC) and a mission critical operational space (MCX).

“We are honoured to have been selected by the City of Adelaide to develop this strategic site into a new world-class technology centre of excellence,” said NextDC CEO Craig Scroggie.

“We are excited to be a part of the growing ecosystem of leading technology companies that are investing in the South Australian economy. Our partnership with the South Australian government was instrumental in developing our long-term strategy to support the growth of the state.”

The announcement of A1 comes months after NextDC revealed it is also building a series of regional digital hubs, starting with SC1 in Maroochydore, Queensland on the Sunshine Coast.