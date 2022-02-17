Arkose Labs returns to home turf with new Sydney office

Fraud and abuse prevention platform was founded in Brisbane and now has six global offices.

Credit: Dreamstime

Cyber security company Arkose Labs has returned to Australian soil with the opening of its sixth global office in Sydney.

Founded in Brisbane in 2016, Arkose Labs supplies a fraud and abuse prevention platform that's used by PayPal, Microsoft and Hong Kong Express.

Arkose is headquartered in San Francisco and has additional offices in Tokyo, London and San Jose and Costa Rica.

It is now claiming to have outgrown its Brisbane office space and is actively looking for new commercial real estate to support growth in 2022, hence the need to build up a Sydney presence.

Leading the new Sydney office is former Illion national account director David Ellens, who was hired as vice president of Asia Pacific back in December.

"I'm delighted to take on this role because our technology solves a very big problem faced by every company who works with consumers," he said. "I'm thrilled with the amazing local talent who are available to join our team and tackle these wide scoping issues with us."

Arkose claimed to have doubled its Australia-based research and development team in 2021. This year, the company is focused on continuing to expand its product, engineering and security operations teams.

"APAC is an important and growing region for Arkose Labs, and my hometown of Sydney, specifically, is a lynchpin into our revenue growth strategy in the region," said Arkose chief revenue officer Richard Dufty, who is now based in San Francisco.

"I am beyond thrilled that we're opening the doors to Arkose Labs' newest office in Sydney–a budding epicentre of technology and innovation. We are deeply committed to this region, especially Australia.



"Plus, personally, it is incredibly meaningful to be giving back to my favorite city in the world through job creation and protecting its companies and consumers from bad actors."