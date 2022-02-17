AWS to launch Local Zones in Brisbane and Perth

Expected to launch within the next two years.

Iain Rouse (Amazon Web Services) Credit: AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is set to launch new AWS Local Zones in Brisbane and Perth, complementing its existing Sydney and upcoming Melbourne regions.



The newly announced locations are expected to be launched within the next two years, according the global cloud giant.

AWS’ Local Zones are an infrastructure deployment that contains AWS compute, storage, database and other services at the edge of the cloud.

The cloud giant also claimed the new Local Zones will deliver “single-digit millisecond latency performance”.

“We know that delivering ultra-low latency applications for a seamless user experience matters for many businesses and industries, so we are excited to bring the edge of the cloud closer to more customers in Australia to help meet their requirements,” said Iain Rouse, director and county leader worldwide public sector at AWS in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

“AWS Local Zones will empower more public and private organisations, innovative startups and AWS Partners to deliver a new generation of leading edge, low-latency applications to end users, taking advantage of the cost savings, scalability and high availability that AWS provides.

“The new AWS Local Zones are a continuation of our investment to support customers of all kinds and commitment to accelerate innovation by bringing cloud infrastructure to more locations in Australia.”

The announcement of the Brisbane and Perth Local Zones is part of AWS’ plans to launch 32 Local Zones within the next two years, which will also see it launch one in Auckland over in New Zealand.

Other cities around the world receiving Local Zones as part of the announcement include Amsterdam, Athens, Bangkok, Bengaluru, Berlin, Bogotá, Brussels, Buenos Aires, Chennai, Copenhagen, Delhi, Hanoi, Helsinki, Johannesburg, Kolkata, Lima, Lisbon, Manila, Munich, Nairobi, Oslo, Prague, Querétaro, Rio de Janeiro, Santiago, Toronto, Vancouver, Vienna and Warsaw.

AWS’ plans to launch its Melbourne region were announced in December 2020, with the cloud giant claiming at the time it will be launched in the second half of 2022.

“We anticipate the Melbourne region will have the same level of service and sophistication as the Sydney region,” said Simon Elisha, director of public sector technology and transformation in Australia and New Zealand, back in December 2022.

Article updated at 11:29am on 17 February to reflect that AWS is launching Local Zones in Brisbane and Perth and not AWS regions.

