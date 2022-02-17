Matterport taps Bert Noah to lead A/NZ channel

Former Lenovo channel head becomes imaging software vendor's first Australian hire.

Credit: Supplied

Imaging software vendor Matterport has hired Lenovo's Bert Noah as its first channel chief for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Noah previously acted as Lenovo Data Centre Group channel sales manager and then subsequently head of channels A/NZ following Frank Eagleton's departure.

His appointment follows that of ex-SAP Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) channel chief Ben Corser, who recently took over as the imaging software vendor's Asia Pacific (APAC) managing director.

"We are pleased to welcome Bert to the team as we increase investment to help customers in Australia and New Zealand experience the revolutionary Matterport technology," Corser said.

"The APAC region is experiencing tremendous technological innovation and Matterport will play a critical role in enabling this ecosystem. We are excited to help accelerate the adoption of 3D digital twin technology in the region, with a focus on scaling enterprise growth across industry verticals, expanding our partner [integrations,] third-party developer ecosystem and product innovation.”

Credit: Supplied Bert Noah (Matterport)

During his two-decade career, Noah has worked for the likes of Acer, Fujitsu, Empower IT and Lenovo, which he joined in August 2020.



Based in Sydney, Noah will report to Johannes Kremer, head of APAC channel sales.