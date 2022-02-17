What's new in Microsoft's Sentinel cloud SIEM?

Microsoft is previewing new Sentinel features that will make it easier for security admins to manage and analyse event logs.

Logging can be the most useful tool in a customer's security arsenal, but it’s something businesses tend to overlook and not assign appropriate resources to, as it can use up hard drive storage. Proper logs can provide evidence as to how an incident occurred and what the attacker did.

Too often we don’t keep logs long enough. FireEye indicated that the median dwell time for attackers who use ransomware as their attack tool of choice is 72.75 days. A report on a ransomware attack from last year showed that the attacker lurked in the network for eight weeks before detonating the malware.

Would customers have stored log files for eight weeks or more to investigate a lurking attacker? Would they have been able to sift through the log files to quickly identify an attack sequence?

The report recommended a “managed defence service or an equivalent is maintained to detect and respond to incidents on endpoints (i.e., laptops, desktops, servers) to provide protection.” I’d also argue that as part of that process, the service needs to log so that users can have evidence for analysis.

Microsoft Sentinel cloud SIEM

CISOs shouldn’t just log for logging’s sake. Too often an intrusion occurs but no one saw the evidence in the logging tool. Analysis of logging should be part of the solution. A good security information and event management (SIEM) tool can help users manage and review logs. Users have many options, including whether the repository will be on a local disk or in a cloud storage.

Microsoft’s cloud SIEM is called Sentinel. As a cloud service, Sentinel’s services are constantly updated. Users can track changes in Sentinel by following this site that recaps new releases.

For example, several public previews in January look to bring interesting new features to the platform:

Support for MITRE ATT&CK techniques

Codeless data connectors

Maturity Model for Event Log Management (M-21-31) Solution

SentinelHealth data table

Also rolled out were:

More workspaces supported for Multiple Workspace View

Kusto Query Language (KQL) workbook and tutorial

Mapping MITRE ATT&CK techniques

The support for MITRE ATT&CK techniques maps the information from logs to attack sequences that have been identified. For example, users can search through the evidence they have stored using Technique 1595, also known as active scanning, where the attacker “may execute active reconnaissance scans to gather information that can be used during targeting. Active scans are those where the adversary probes victim infrastructure via network traffic, as opposed to other forms of reconnaissance that do not involve direct interaction.”

Codeless connectors

Because logging is needed for anything that do these days, Sentinel is previewing the use of codeless connectors that allow logging to be implemented from software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms to be pulled into Sentinel.

Especially as businesses move more to cloud and Azure applications that communicate with on-premises assets, having tools to pull in that information into logging is key to getting a better view into all assets that they want to manage and protect.

Meeting OMB event log mandates

The Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB’s) M-21-31 mandates a maturity model for event log management. Four logging levels are set for all government agencies to aim for. The government agencies will receive a ranking ranging from EL0 to EL3. If logging requirements are only partially met by the agency, they will receive a ranking of EL0 or “not effective”. The goal is to raise to EL3 where the logging requirements at all criticality levels are reached.

Sentinel will support collecting these government-mandated event logs:

Properly formatted and accurate timestamp

Status code for the event type

Device identifier (MAC address5 or other unique identifier)

Session/Transaction ID

Autonomous system number

Source IP (IPv4)

Source IP (IPv6)

Destination IP (IPv4)

Destination IP (IPv6)

Status Code

Response Time

Additional headers (i.e., HTTP headers)

Where appropriate, the username or userID shall be included

Where appropriate, the command executed shall be included

Where possible, all data shall be formatted as key-value-pairs allowing for easy extraction

Where possible, a unique event identifier shall be included for event correlation; a unique event identifier shall be defined per event

SentinelHealth monitors connector health

The SentinelHealth data table helps monitor connector health, providing insights on health drifts such as latest failure events per connector, or connectors with changes from success to failure states.

Support for MSSPs

Managed security service providers (MSSPs) need to monitor more than one activity. Sentinel allows multiple workspace views, which allows an MSSP to review multiple workspaces at the same time, even across tenants.

KQL support

The January release includes Advanced KQL for Microsoft Sentinel interactive workbook, which is designed to help users improve Kusto Query Language proficiency by taking a use-case-driven approach.