Rimini Street takes on BreastScreen Victoria Oracle support

Previously used Oracle's offshore support which led to ticket and troubleshooting delays.

Credit: Dreamstime

Rimini Street has taken on Oracle support services for BreastScreen Victoria after the health organisation found itself hampered by troubleshooting delays.

The third-party services provider will now handle BreastScreen Victoria's Oracle Database software support in an effort to offload work from the former's internal IT team.

BreastScreen Victoria provides free mammograms to eligible women in the state of Victoria from 43 permanent screening clinics and two mobile service units.

The organisation runs its operations centrally leveraging a system built on Oracle Database and was supported by the vendor's own support.

Because BreastScreen Victoria's previous support was not situated locally, response times and ticket logging were delayed, forcing their internal IT staff to troubleshoot the issues themselves.

"Our Oracle Database is a very stable platform that works incredibly well for us to this day and we expect it will continue to work well into the future,” said Georgina Marr, director of IT services at BreastScreen Victoria.

“We run all of our IT centrally, with our own software built on top of our Oracle Database platform, which manages the end-to-end operation from booking screenings to maintaining clinical records.

“It’s common for an organisation’s internal IT team to want to undertake all the issues for its environment, but we wanted to free up our team to assist with more valuable tasks. The financial savings were just one factor in our decision to move to Rimini Street.

“As a result of our partnership with Rimini Street, we’ve been able to focus on more high-value work including big projects to improve our service to clients without expanding the team.”

Rimini Street will also offer an Australia-based engineer to assist with primary issues.

“Having a primary support engineer based locally in Australia and available on demand takes a huge weight off our shoulders,” said Darren Firth, IT operations manager, BreastScreen Victoria.

“Rimini Street is an extension of our IT team with knowledge of our IT environment that enables them to dive into an issue and address it immediately. Knowing that their local Oracle database support team is backed by Rimini Street engineers globally brings us additional confidence and peace of mind.”

Over the last six months, Rimini Street also won projects with Yarra Valley Water and Origin Energy.

The Salesforce and SAP partner was recently fined US$630,000 in the United States as part of its long-running legal battle with Oracle.