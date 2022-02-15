Raygun appoints GitHub's Eliza Clulow to lead A/NZ sales and channel

To hold the title of vice president of growth.

Eliza Clulow (Raygun) Credit: Raygun

Wellington-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner Raygun has appointed Eliza Clulow as vice president of growth.

Clulow joins the application monitoring specialist from GitHub where she led its Asia Pacific (APAC) marketing. In her new role, she will be responsible for sales, channel and marketing in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Based in Sydney, Clulow has previously held roles at Capital e-Marketing and Events, Rackspace and The Executive Connection.

“Eliza brings first-hand experience in building high growth teams to the role, as well as a deep understanding of the software development market from her time at GitHub and Rackspace," said John-Daniel Trask, CEO of Raygun.

"We’re excited to have her join the Raygun leadership team as we continue on our upward trajectory.”

Clulow called Raygun one of the "most exciting APAC founded tech companies".

"After collaborating with Raygun in my role at GitHub I was struck by the company culture and particularly interested in the opportunity to scale an APAC company to a global audience," she said.

Last year, Raygun took home home the AWS partner award for Australian and New Zealand Partner of the Year in the independent software vendor (ISV) category.