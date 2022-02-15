Kaspersky links up with Leader

Margrith Appleby (Kaspersky) Credit: Kaspersky

Kaspersky and Leader have struck a new distribution partnership in the local market, with the Australian IT distributor gaining access to the cyber security vendor’s full business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) portfolio.



The deal, which kicked off this month, sees Kaspersky join the distributor’s portfolio of 71 vendors, which includes the likes of Microsoft, Ubiquiti, LG and Acronis.



It is understood that Kaspersky is now Leader’s preferred vendor for cyber security software that caters to the B2C, B2B and enterprise markets.



The agreement covers New Zealand as well as Australia, according to the companies. It is understood that although Leader doesn't have a Kiwi branch, it has been supplying NZ resellers for many years from its five branches across Australia.



“Kaspersky is globally renowned for its market leading cybersecurity solutions and expertise, so we’re very proud to secure this distribution agreement,” said Hanh Tran, Leader’s cloud product and sales manager.

“From today, we’ll be providing our reseller community access to Kaspersky’s comprehensive security portfolio through our Leader Cloud platform, meaning 24/7 instant license provisioning for all partners.”

Margrith Appleby, general manager of Kaspersky Australia and New Zealand, said that the vendor had been impressed by Leader’s experience, energy, commitment and enthusiasm.

"Leader is the perfect distribution partner to help us achieve our objective of reaching an even broader range of partners and customers across the A/NZ territory,” she said.



The range of products and solutions captured in the deal includes endpoint protection, internet and cloud security, managed detection and response, and threat intelligence and security awareness training.



For Ben Klason, Leader’s national enterprise and marketing manager added, the addition of Kaspersky to its vendor ranks helps the company deliver on its goal of helping resellers to grow and be profitable.

"We are incredibly honoured to be working with the best in the industry with the team at Kaspersky A/NZ,” he said.



In March last year, Leader struck a new distribution agreement in Australia with backup and disaster recovery solutions vendor Acronis.



The deal covered the vendor’s entire Cyber Protect Cloud solution portfolio, including cyber security, backup, disaster recovery, secure file sync and share, as well as notary services.

More recently, in November last year, Leader signed a deal with Dropbox, adding its collaboration and e-signature solutions to its portfolio.



That deal covered the whole Dropbox suite of solutions, as well as those of its subsidiary HelloSign, featuring content storage and organisation, file sharing and collaboration and secure document automation offerings.