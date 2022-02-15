Deloitte Digital bolsters workforce with triple capability acquisition

Credit: Dreamstime

Deloitte Digital has picked up the respective workforces of specialist marketing technology consultancies Blended Digital, New Republique and Venntifact, bringing on 70 additional employees in the process.

As part of transactions, these acquisitions see the teams from Blended Digital and New Republique join Deloitte Consulting on 1 March, while Venntifact employees will make the transition a week later.

According to Deloitte, the acquisitions will build its own Australian headcount up to 1,100. The global systems integrator declined to reveal terms of the deal.



ARN understands that the business entities of the three consultancies will be wound down on the dates when their workforces move over to Deloitte.



The firm claims these talent acquisitions will increase its depth across Adobe and Salesforce solutions, as Blended Digital, New Republique and Venntifact are all partners with the two vendors.

Furthermore, bringing on New Republique will provide the firm with behavioural and data-driven design capabilities.

Deloitte Digital also believes the increase in talent will help it improve its Sitecore prowess.

“Our clients are constantly striving to utilise technology and behavioural understanding to drive better customer and stakeholder outcomes and we believe organisations successfully adopting all things digital will be a key enabler of Australia’s post-COVID recovery,” said Esan Tabrizi, lead partner of Deloitte Digital in Australia.

“Brands are certainly strongly focused on digital engagement. As a result, growth in demand for our marketing technology and customer experience business is relentless and our growth to meet market demand will not be stopping here.

"We proudly sit at the nexus of creativity and technology and the addition of the incredibly talented teams from Blended Digital, New Republique and Venntifact will provide unmatched scale."

In addition, the co-founders from each business will take up the role of Deloitte Consulting partner.

From Blended Digital, this includes CEO Adam Crow and chief marketing technologist Damon McMillan. Meanwhile, New Republique CEO Nima Yassini and managing director Stacey Isaac will also enter into the position. As for Venntifact, managing director Steven Hann and executive director Joey Nguyen are also both set to receive the new role.

“The success and growth of Australian businesses is going to be strongly linked to how well they manage and orchestrate their digital channels,” said Deloitte consulting managing partner Ellen Derrick.

“Deloitte Digital has always been leading the way since its inception in 2011, and we have elevated hyper personalisation and experience management as one of our most important strategic initiatives across our consulting practice.

“I couldn’t be happier to have six new and talented partners and their equally talented teams to be part of this continuing journey.”

This is the latest move by Deloitte to bolster its local workforce, with it acquiring Magia Solutions and Sliced Tech in October last year, with the former specialising in Oracle solutions and the latter in managed and enterprise cloud services for public sector customers.